Edition: English
Edition: English

King Charles speech: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find 'love' despite a royal schism

Articles
King Charles speech: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find 'love'

  • King Charles III made his first speech to the United Kingdom as king following Queen Elizabeth’s death.
  • He reserved special attention for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • His speech was delivered on September 9.
A welcome contrast after months of rumoured “feud” was King Charles III’s mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with affection in his first speech to the United Kingdom as the king following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

After his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, Charles, who now serves as the monarch, gave a moving speech to Britons on September 9.

King Charles reserved a particular comment for Prince Harry and Meghan when addressing his subjects, saying “I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

It happens at the same time that King Charles gave his eldest son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton the prestigious titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

