King Charles ‘throws’ things due to extreme ‘temper’ issues

The author says that King Charles III has a hard time keeping his temper in check when small things go wrong.

In his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, Valentine Low says that when things don’t go his way, the new King can go from 0 to 60.

In the excerpt, which was released on September 26, a former aide is quoted as saying, “He had strong opinions. He was also very upset, which was pretty funny. He would rarely say it to the person in question.

“It would be about something, and he would lose his temper. He would throw something. He would go from zero to 60 in a flash, and then back down again.”

At the age of 73, King Charles took over as ruler after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at Balmoral Castle.