King Charles to ‘turn Queen’s Balmoral home into museum’

King Charles in the reflection of his letters

King Charles intends to convert the Queen’s Balmoral residence into a museum according to the reports.

The private Scottish castle where the queen passed away might be converted into a public museum with artefacts from her seven-decade reign.

According to the Daily Mail, it will likely focus on the Queen’s lifetime of service and may include displays of Royal jewellery and costumes worn by Her Majesty.

In addition to honouring the past monarch’s link to Scotland, an exhibition would ensure that estate employees retain their positions.

It might open as early as next summer, according to an insider.

According to one source, it would fulfil the King’s desire to create public viewing areas within existing Royal structures.

During his reign as Prince of Wales, Charles restored the Castle of Mey, the residence of his late grandmother, The Queen Mother.

They told the Daily Mail: ‘Now he plans to do something similar with Balmoral. But all these things are likely to take some time.’

Balmoral in Aberdeenshire was perceived as a place where the Queen might trade in her formal attire for wellies and a cosy sweater.

She spent her summers there with the rest of her family and referred to her time there as “the big rest.”

The estate has belonged to the British Royal Family since 1852, when Prince Albert purchased the estate and its old castle from the Farquharson family.