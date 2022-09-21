Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘stop’ Meghan Markle’s podcast

King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘stop’ Meghan Markle’s podcast

Articles
Advertisement
King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘stop’ Meghan Markle’s podcast

King Charles can strip Prince Harry, Meghan’s titles in a second

Advertisement
  • An inside source close to sources revealed this surprising disclosure.
  • King Charles has asked Prince Harry to “convince Meghan to end the podcast once and for all”.
  • The source went on to say, “It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time”.
Advertisement

King Charles has demanded that Meghan Markle’s podcast be rejected. According to a report.

An inside source close to sources revealed this surprising disclosure.

The source began by acknowledging, “King Charles is aware of what Meghan said in a recent interview: she never had to sign anything that restricted her from talking. He knows Meghan is steadfast in her view and belief she, and not the family, is in control of what she says publicly.”

The source went on to say, “It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time, but make no mistake, it’s a very serious problem.”

According to reports, King Charles is opposed to Meghan Markle speaking “anything about the family’s interactions or events surrounding this very solemn occasion,” and has asked Prince Harry to “convince Meghan to end the podcast once and for all.”

Also Read

Queen Consort Camilla the “true boss” of King Charles’ reign?
Queen Consort Camilla the “true boss” of King Charles’ reign?

Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been accused of being the driving force...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story