King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘stop’ Meghan Markle’s podcast

An inside source close to sources revealed this surprising disclosure.

King Charles has asked Prince Harry to “convince Meghan to end the podcast once and for all”.

The source went on to say, “It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time”.

Advertisement

King Charles has demanded that Meghan Markle’s podcast be rejected. According to a report.

An inside source close to sources revealed this surprising disclosure.

The source began by acknowledging, “King Charles is aware of what Meghan said in a recent interview: she never had to sign anything that restricted her from talking. He knows Meghan is steadfast in her view and belief she, and not the family, is in control of what she says publicly.”

The source went on to say, “It’s the last thing The King needs to be thinking about, at this time, but make no mistake, it’s a very serious problem.”

According to reports, King Charles is opposed to Meghan Markle speaking “anything about the family’s interactions or events surrounding this very solemn occasion,” and has asked Prince Harry to “convince Meghan to end the podcast once and for all.”

Also Read Queen Consort Camilla the “true boss” of King Charles’ reign? Camilla, the Queen Consort, has been accused of being the driving force...