King Charles will assign some royal tasks, after Queen’s death

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a patron of over 600 organisations.

Her son, King Charles III, will attempt to distribute her former patronages among members of the Royal Family.

The British royals assist over 3,000 organisations in order to highlight worthy causes and earn finances.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, as is her son King Charles III, was a patron of various good causes, but he will now attempt to redistribute them among the Royal Family.

The Queen, who will lay in state from Wednesday until Monday, was a patron of 600 organisations, including the British Red Cross humanitarian organisation and the Royal Society science academy.

The Royal Pigeon Racing Association and Bowls England, the national governing body for outdoor flat green bowls, were two lesser-known but oddly British patrons.

After her death last week, Charles, a lifetime environmentalist with over 500 patrons, suggested that he will transfer some obligations.

´Trusted hands´

“My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities,” Charles made the remarks in his first address as king last Friday, one day after his mother died.

“It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply.”

“But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

The British royals assist over 3,000 organisations in order to highlight worthy causes, get visibility, and earn finances.

Patronages, which include connections with charities, military groups, professional bodies, and public service organisations, account for around one-quarter of the royal family’s activities.

Since her 90th birthday in 2016, when she appointed her grandson William’s wife, Kate, as patron of Wimbledon’s All England Lawn Tennis Club, the queen has been tapering down her activities.

Advertisement “In the last few years, the queen was passing on patronages to other members of the royal family; the process had already begun,” said the report. “Nothing will happen immediately, but (they) will be distributed among the family.” The queen’s old patronages will be distributed among other royals over the course of several years.

