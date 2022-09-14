King Charles workers were warned for losing their jobs

Up to 100 staff, some of whom had worked there for decades, told they could lose their jobs.

Personal servants such as footmen, valets, dressers, and cooks are among them.

The Public and Commercial Services Union called the decision to announce layoffs “heartless”.

Advertisement

King Charles, household servants who served while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they may lose their jobs, prompting a labour organisation to brand the decision “heartless” even before Queen Elizabeth is buried.

Charles, who succeeded his mother after her death last Thursday, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will relocate from Clarence House, his London home for decades, to Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s principal official residence.

A representative for Clarence House said operations had ended and a consultation with employees about redundancy had commenced.

“Our staff have given long and loyal service and while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff,” the spokesman stated.

According to the Guardian, up to 100 staff, some of whom had worked there for decades, had been told they could lose their jobs. Personal servants such as footmen, valets, dressers, and cooks, as well as clerical employees, are among them.

The alerts were given even as they worked to support the future monarch during the accession process, including during a thanksgiving service for his mother in Edinburgh, according to the statement.

Advertisement

The queen’s funeral will be observed as a national holiday on Monday.

The Public and Commercial Services Union called the decision to announce layoffs during the season of mourning “heartless.”

“While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the Royal Family change, the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme,” According to union general secretary Mark Serwotka.

According to a Clarence House representative, the law requires that personnel be made aware of the issue as soon as possible.

“Despite every effort to delay until after the funeral the advice remained the same,” he said. “Any staff being made redundant will be offered enhanced redundancy payments.” Advertisement He stated that no employees would be affected for at least three months. Also Read King Charles promises ‘imminent update’ on Lilibet and Archie titles Buckingham Palace provided this 'riveting update' on Archie and Lilibet's titles. The...