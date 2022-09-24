King Charles’s grief over the loss of Archie and Lilibet was revealed

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of King Charles’ statement.

How it has an ‘increasingly slim’ chance of inviting them back into the fold.

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about King Charles’ statement, saying it has a ‘increasingly slim’ chance of reintroducing them into the fold.

In an interview with Fox News, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen revealed these insights.

He began by discussing the true significance of King Charles’ speech and’show of support’ for the Sussexes.

Mr Bullen sees the statement as a “family olive branch,” not one “encouraging them to rejoin the working royals.”

“I think they’re all very sad that it just didn’t work out,” he was quoted as saying.

“It’s very sad for them that the Sussexes live on the other side of the world.” And I believe Charles is disappointed that he does not get to see his grandchildren as frequently as he would like.”

“Moments like what we’ve seen when they all came together for the queen’s funeral must have heightened that sadness,” he added before concluding.

