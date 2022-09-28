Kinza Hashmi scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Kinza has shared some of her gorgeous looks from her recent photoshoot....
With their next, untitled film, the newest real-life pair in Lollywood, Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani, are getting a lot of attention.
According to reports, the Pyar Deewangi Hai actor and the Adhura Milan actress were seen filming their most recent project. Fans are excited to watch their favourite celebrities on screen together since they are both fantastic actors.
As both performers are paving the route to become household names with their hard work and talent, the announcement that Hashmi and Gilani will be collaborating sparked many rumours.
Netizens quickly shared their happiness and gave Hashmi and Gilani encouragement for their future drama serial.
Hashmi garnered notoriety for her work with Ishq Tamasha and is currently starring in Wehem. Gilani, on the other hand, received praise for his performances in Log Kia Kahengay and Sabaat as Hamza.
