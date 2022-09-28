Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani all set to share the screen in new drama
Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani all set to share the screen in new drama

Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani all set to share the screen in new drama

Articles
Advertisement
Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani all set to share the screen in new drama

Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani all set to share the screen in new drama

Advertisement
  • Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani are the newest on screen couple in Lollywood.
  • Both actors are paving the path to becoming household names with their hard work and talent.
  • Netizens quickly shared their happiness and gave Hashmi and Gilani encouragement for their future drama serial.
Advertisement

With their next, untitled film, the newest real-life pair in Lollywood, Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani, are getting a lot of attention.

According to reports, the Pyar Deewangi Hai actor and the Adhura Milan actress were seen filming their most recent project. Fans are excited to watch their favourite celebrities on screen together since they are both fantastic actors.

As both performers are paving the route to become household names with their hard work and talent, the announcement that Hashmi and Gilani will be collaborating sparked many rumours.

Netizens quickly shared their happiness and gave Hashmi and Gilani encouragement for their future drama serial.

Hashmi garnered notoriety for her work with Ishq Tamasha and is currently starring in Wehem. Gilani, on the other hand, received praise for his performances in Log Kia Kahengay and Sabaat as Hamza.

Also Read

Kinza Hashmi scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Kinza Hashmi scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot

Kinza has shared some of her gorgeous looks from her recent photoshoot....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Sarah Michelle Gellar posts vacation photos
Sarah Michelle Gellar posts vacation photos
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Jeremy Renner airlifted to hospital after snowplow ran over his leg
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Drake Bell and Wife Janet Von Schmeling Separated 'Months Ago'
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Russia plans to 'exhaust' Ukraine with prolonged attacks
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Kevin McCarthy struggles for support ahead of Speaker vote
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story