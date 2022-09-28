Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani all set to share the screen in new drama

Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani are the newest on screen couple in Lollywood.

Both actors are paving the path to becoming household names with their hard work and talent.

Netizens quickly shared their happiness and gave Hashmi and Gilani encouragement for their future drama serial.

With their next, untitled film, the newest real-life pair in Lollywood, Kinza Hashmi and Ameer Gilani, are getting a lot of attention.

According to reports, the Pyar Deewangi Hai actor and the Adhura Milan actress were seen filming their most recent project. Fans are excited to watch their favourite celebrities on screen together since they are both fantastic actors.

Hashmi garnered notoriety for her work with Ishq Tamasha and is currently starring in Wehem. Gilani, on the other hand, received praise for his performances in Log Kia Kahengay and Sabaat as Hamza.

