Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kinza Hashmi looks stunning in her recent photoshoot

Kinza Hashmi looks stunning in her recent photoshoot

Articles
Advertisement
Kinza Hashmi looks stunning in her recent photoshoot

Kinza Hashmi looks stunning in her recent photoshoot

Advertisement
  • Kinza takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance
  • Kinza Hashmi looks stunning in her recent photoshoot.
  • She has 7.6 million followers on her Instagram account.
Advertisement

Actress Kinza Hashmi has left her fans stunned with the latest bridal photos she shared on her social media.

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Advertisement

In the photos shared by Kinza, it can be seen that the actress is looking very attractive. She has 7.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

She is no stranger to accolades, and this time she is gaining the hearts of millions of people with her outstanding performance and gorgeous looks. She takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her every look, whether in shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

On the work front, Kinza Hashmi was praised for her performance in the telefilm Ruposh opposite Haroon Kadwani.

Kinza Hashmi is a Pakistani actress who works on television. She was born on March 7, 1997, in Lahore, but currently resides in Karachi. She started her acting career in 2014 and has appeared in several television commercials and serials.

Also Read

Kinza Hashmi provides her bestie with an entire new look
Kinza Hashmi provides her bestie with an entire new look

Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly are two of the best actresses in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story