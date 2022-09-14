Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kiran Tabeir shares heart-felt note on her daughter Izzah’s one-month birthday

Kiran Tabeir shares heart-felt note on her daughter Izzah’s one-month birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Kiran Tabeir shares heart-felt note on her daughter Izzah’s one-month birthday

Kiran Tabeir with her new born daughter Izzah – Instagram

Advertisement
  • Izzah, Kiran Tabeir’s baby, recently celebrated her first month of life.
  • Kiran shared these gorgeous photos from her daughter’s first-month birthday.
  • Izzah looked adorable in a pink dress, along with her fondant birthday cake and balloons.
Advertisement

After 12 years of marriage, diverse and incredibly brilliant actress Kiran Tabeir of Pakistan received her daughter Izzah. The well-known actress from Fizza and Shiza published a precious photo of her and the baby on her official Instagram account to let her fans and followers know the good news.

Izzah, Kiran Tabeir’s baby, recently celebrated her first month of life. Kiran shared these gorgeous photos from her daughter’s first-month birthday celebration on her official Instagram account.

Izzah, Kiran’s daughter, looked adorable in a pink dress, along with her fondant birthday cake and balloons. “You May Not Remember today, But I’ll never forget it, A month ago you came into my life and made it so Beautiful, IZZAH’S first month Birthday”. Kiran wrote a touching statement while sharing the photographs.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Kiran Tabeir (@kirantabeiroffical)

Advertisement

Also Read

Kiran Tabeir looks ravishing in yellow, See photos
Kiran Tabeir looks ravishing in yellow, See photos

Kiran Tabeir is a Pakistani television actress. She is known for her...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story