Kit Harrington praises the Game of Thrones, House of Dragon

Kit Harrington shared his views on Game of Thrones, House of Dragon.

He had a meeting with Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Kit Harrington is all acclaim toward the prequel of Game of Thrones, House of Dragon.

Advertisement

During a new meeting with Entertainment Tonight Canada, the entertainer said, “I’m really enjoying it,” adding “My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I’m really enjoying it. I think they’ve done a fantastic job.”

The Eternals entertainer additionally stored acclaim on the innovation of the series. “It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing,” he said. “I think that they’ve really done that.”

Besides, Kit Harrington is getting another series named Snow, brandishing his popular person Jon Snow. The task was being developed and affirmed by the creator George R. R. Martin.

“It was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us,”

Martin composed on his site. “I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

Then again, House of the Dragon broke each HBO viewership record and arise as the greatest series debut with 1 million watchers streaming in to watch its most memorable episode on Aug. 21.

Advertisement

Also Read Jennifer Lawrence says, latest season of RHOBH is boring Jennifer Lawrence shared her thoughts on RHOBH. She went to Toronto Worldwide...