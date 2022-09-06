KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are planning to wed in December

Athiya Shetty and Kannaur Lokesh Rahul have been dating for almost three years.

The couple recently moved into a luxury sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Couple will tie the knot at veteran actor Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow.

Bollywood couples have been moving forward in their relationships, and Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer Kannaur Lokesh Rahul are the most recent couple to get married.

The news of the couple’s impending nuptials towards the end of this year or in January of the following year was confirmed by Shetty’s father, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. The cricketer’s work schedule will, however, be taken into account when choosing the wedding date. In any case, neither the couple nor their families have yet to confirm.

Shetty and Rahul’s fans showered Shetty and Rahul with love and adoration after the actor from Hera Pheri revealed their plans to wed. The couple, who have been dating for almost three years, have moved into a lavish apartment with a view of the ocean in Bandra, Mumbai’s B-town district.

Additionally, it is said that the couple would exchange vows at seasoned actor’s Khandala house, “Jahaan.” The newspaper added that the Khandala house, which was constructed 17 years ago, is “very close to Suniel’s heart.” Athiya and Rahul reportedly made the decision to have a small, close-knit group of friends and family attend the ceremony. The bungalow was recently inspected by the wedding planners.

KL and Athiya Shetty When the cricketer sent Shetty birthday wishes last year, Rahul made their relationship known to the public. Rahul even made it to the Tadap premiere of Ahan Shetty, Athiya’s brother. The couple frequently posts PDA-heavy photos on social media.

