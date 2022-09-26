Advertisement
Edition: English
Korean actor Sung Hyuk shares his plan of getting married

Korean actor Sung Hyuk shares his plan of getting married

  • Sung Hyuk, a Korean actor, makes his engagement announcement on September 26.
  • Sung Hyuk will wed a non-celebrity on October 21 at the venue in Seoul.
  • The pair decided to get married after dating for two years.
Sung Hyuk, a Korean actor, makes his engagement announcement on September 26.

According to a source from his management company FNC Entertainment, Sung Hyuk will wed a non-celebrity on October 21 at the venue in Seoul.

For those who are unaware, the pair decided to get married after dating for two years.

The star announced his engagement on Instagram.

” Everyone, how are you? I am planning on making a new start. I have met someone special, and we have decided to be together as we have become each other’s strength.

She is someone who is like a friend that always gives strength to me who is still lacking and insufficient.

I want to walk with someone who makes me look back on the past days of my life and someone who always give me the strength to think on my own. Although there are still a lot of inconveniences due to COVID-19, I hope everyone has a happy day.”

 

Sung Hyuk also made his acting debut in MBC’s Lotus Flower Fairy and appeared in several other films, including Jang Bori Is Here, Save Me 2, Hwayugi Recalled, and others.

