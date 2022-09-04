Kourtney Kardashian is the subject of Travis Barker’s adoring post

Travis Barker gushed about his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

They were hand in hand as they walked around the auditorium.

Travis Barker posted it on Instagram.

In a lovely statement on social media, Travis Barker gushed about his wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The devoted pair was there at the memorial service for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Kourtney, an American socialite and Tv host, wore a white t-shirt with a black and white image of Hawkins playing the drums on the front of it.

As the 46-year-old drummer of Blink 182 prepared to perform in Hawkins’ honor, Kardashian and Barker, who wed in May, strolled around the auditorium hand in hand.

Kardashian highlighted her long legs by pairing her oversized graphic tee with a barely-there skirt and tall high heeled boots.

Barker wore a white shirt with a giant devil image and the words “Judas Priest” printed across the front of it.

Travis clutched Kourtney tightly to his body as they watched one of the many other bands perform at Wembley stadium, according to a photo Kourtney posted on Instagram.

She referenced the famous bird tattooed on Hawkins’ arm by using the eagle emoji in the photo captions.

While The Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their most recent global tour, Taylor passed away unexpectedly in his hotel room in Colombia in March of this year at the age of 50.

