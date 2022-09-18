Kourtney led some followers to speculate she is expecting a baby

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Saturday Instagram photo sparked speculation among her followers that she is expecting a kid.

The 43-year-old media personality posted a mirror photo in a bikini with her palm on her stomach, prompting several commenters to believe that she was subtly revealing her pregnancy.

According to the description, the shot was uploaded among other images taken during a photoshoot for the socialite’s new lifestyle brand Lemme.

Kardashian married Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, in May.

She has three children from her previous marriage to Scott Disick.