Kourtney led some followers to speculate she is expecting a baby

  • Kourtney’s Instagram photo sparked speculation among her followers that she is expecting a child.
  • The 43-year-old posted a mirror photo in a bikini with her palm on her stomach
  • Several commenters believed that she was subtly revealing her pregnancy.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Saturday Instagram photo sparked speculation among her followers that she is expecting a kid.

The 43-year-old media personality posted a mirror photo in a bikini with her palm on her stomach, prompting several commenters to believe that she was subtly revealing her pregnancy.

 

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

According to the description, the shot was uploaded among other images taken during a photoshoot for the socialite’s new lifestyle brand Lemme.

Kardashian married Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, in May.

She has three children from her previous marriage to Scott Disick.

