Kourtney Kardashian talks about ending her IVF attempt with Travis

Kourtney Kardashian has chosen celibacy with husband Travis Barker.

The mother-of-three struggled to get pregnant during the first season of The Kardashians.

43-year-old said she stopped IVF to focus on their wedding and getting married.

Advertisement

Kourtney Kardashian talks about why she and her husband Travis Barker ended their IVF attempt.

The 43-year-old, who had previously revealed her want to have a child with her boyfriend, struggled to get pregnant during the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu.

The mother-of-three has now chosen celibacy with Barker in order to purify her body.

During the chat with WSJ, Kourtney said: “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married.”

She said: “You may have seen it on our show. It’s all these things you can’t do: No sex, no caffeine, no alcohol, no sugar. You’ve gotta eat this really clean, strict diet and you do it for five days.”

Kourtney explained: “It’s to reset your body. You do all of that – and it’s cleaning out [the toxins from] your tissues. And then you go into this spa and do treatments every day for four hours.

Advertisement

“Everything is very ritualistic and has a purpose, and it’s fascinating. I was doing it mostly for cleansing my body [in preparation to] hopefully have a baby.”

Also Read Kourtney Kardashian wins hearts with her latest photoshoot Kourtney Kardashian made the announcement of the start of her new business...