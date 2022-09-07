Advertisement
Kourtney Kardashian trolled for being selected as ‘sustainability ambassador’ of BooHoo

Kourtney Kardashian

  • Kardashian Kardashian has joined forces with fast fashion company BooHoo.
  • The reality star has been made fun of on social media for ‘greenwashing’ the brand.
  • The 42-year-old beauty will launch two 46 special edition piece lines on Tuesday.
Following her selection as a “sustainability ambassador” for the fast fashion company BooHoo, Kourtney Kardashian has been made fun of on social media.

The 42-year-old beauty joined forces with the business on a relationship focusing on sustainable, conscious practises that will see the launch of two 46 special edition piece lines on Tuesday, becoming the new ambassador of the British fashion retailer.

Social media went into overdrive after the collaboration was revealed, highlighting the Kardashian family’s reputation for extravagance. Others criticised Boohoo for leveraging the celebrity association to “greenwash” its brand in response to criticism of its business practises.

“When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,” the 43-year-old reality star stated.

“There’s still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements,” Kardashian further added.

Her is what Twitter users said:

