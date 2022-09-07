Kourtney Kardashian wins hearts with her latest photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian made the announcement of the start of her new business on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old reality TV personality showcased many pieces from the collection in a photo shoot.

The mother-of-three noted that sustainability will be a key component of her clothing line.

With her stunning photo shoot, Kourtney Kardashian won her fans’ hearts.

The first 45-piece collection from The Poosh founder’s two limited-edition collections debuted on September 13 in advance of New York Fashion Week.

She demonstrated a number of outfits, including a white button-up crop top and black high-waisted underwear that she paired with a cream coat and caused an internet frenzy.

The mother-of-three wore a black coat in the Matrix style and a black tiny dress with black lace as part of another look.

She then crawled on all fours while modelling a similar black lace catsuit with silver studded belts around her waist.

In addition, Kourtney flaunted her well-known curves and edgy side while wearing a black leather jacket over a translucent graphic dress.

Another look was a cleavage-baring black dress underneath an oversize silver puffer jacket.

In addition, Kourtney was spotted wearing a pair of sultry red leather trousers and a grey T-shirt with a white pattern.

“When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,” she said in a statement.

