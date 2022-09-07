Advertisement
Kourtney Kardashian wins hearts with her latest photoshoot

Kourtney Kardashian

  • Kourtney Kardashian made the announcement of the start of her new business on Tuesday.
  • The 43-year-old reality TV personality showcased many pieces from the collection in a photo shoot.
  • The mother-of-three noted that sustainability will be a key component of her clothing line.
With her stunning photo shoot, Kourtney Kardashian won her fans’ hearts.

The 43-year-old reality TV personality made the announcement of the start of her new business on Tuesday, showcasing many pieces from the campaign and noting that the sustainability of her clothing line will be a key component.

The first 45-piece collection from The Poosh founder’s two limited-edition collections debuted on September 13 in advance of New York Fashion Week.

She demonstrated a number of outfits, including a white button-up crop top and black high-waisted underwear that she paired with a cream coat and caused an internet frenzy.

The mother-of-three wore a black coat in the Matrix style and a black tiny dress with black lace as part of another look.

She then crawled on all fours while modelling a similar black lace catsuit with silver studded belts around her waist.

In addition, Kourtney flaunted her well-known curves and edgy side while wearing a black leather jacket over a translucent graphic dress.

Another look was a cleavage-baring black dress underneath an oversize silver puffer jacket.

In addition, Kourtney was spotted wearing a pair of sultry red leather trousers and a grey T-shirt with a white pattern.

“When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet,” she said in a statement.

