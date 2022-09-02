Kris Jenner is criticized by Ray J for being the “mastermind”

Kanye West’s outburst against Kris Jenner.

Ray J joined him in criticizing the momager.

Kanye also acknowledged having a pornography habit at one point.

Following Kanye West’s outburst against Kris Jenner and the Kardashians, Ray J joined him in criticizing the momager for her alleged part in the iconic intimate video of him and Kim Kardashian, which reportedly upset his own mother.

How about my mother Kris? You spread false information about me, portraying the black guy in a negative light for your own benefit, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you planned everything for your family while simultaneously attempting to destroy me, do you not believe moms experience stress? Or, you’re exceptional, huh?

West posted a screenshot of one of the Kardashians pleading with the Gold Digger rapper, 45, to “stop” since Kylie Jenner is getting close to 67 and his outbursts “stress her to no end,” and Ray J, 41, left a remark underneath West’s tweet.

God had my back and still does, he added, “I know it’s old and I don’t care – this makes me sick.”

Unfortunately, West erased all of his posts criticizing those who were once close to him and focusing on his complaint about Kim’s choice of school for their four children, so it’s possible that the message from the creator of Raycon wasn’t viewed for very long.

The Yeezy designer also acknowledged having a pornography habit at one point.

People who have been following West’s social media posts may get the impression that he is going through one of his bipolar disorder episodes, but the All of the Lights musician has made it clear that he is simply dealing with “wars at the highest levels.”

