One of the current favourite Bollywood actresses is Kriti Sanon. The diva has had a very successful year, and her work in Mimi has earned her many accolades. She is doing all in her power to hone her acting abilities now that she has a strong resume thanks to Mimi. For her upcoming production, Kriti has already started acting classes and conversation and language coaching under the direction of renowned director Anurag Kashyap.

Speaking of this project, close insiders claim that Anurag Kashyap has created one of the most badass female characters in Hindi film history. The source continues “The retribution Kriti Sanon’s heroine unleashes in this very moving movie is unlike anything before seen on cinema. It has unmatched raw power “. Producing the movie in question is actor Nikhil Dwivedi, who previously worked as a producer on the multi-women drama Veere Di Wedding, which was a financial success.

Kill Bill, a cult classic Hollywood movie, was allegedly remade for this movie, however director Anurag Kashyap has consistently disputed this. When questioned, his enigmatic response was, “It is an original.” The movie’s filming begins in November 2022.

Speaking of Kriti Sanon’s career, she is working on a number of intriguing projects. Her next films are Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan.

