Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon begins acting training with Anurag Kashyap for upcoming movie

Kriti Sanon begins acting training with Anurag Kashyap for upcoming movie

Articles
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon begins acting training with Anurag Kashyap for upcoming movie

Kriti Sanon begins acting training with Anurag Kashyap for upcoming movie

Advertisement
  • One of the current favourite Bollywood actresses is Kriti Sanon.
  • The diva has had a very successful year, and her work in Mimi has earned her many accolades.
  • She is doing all in her power to hone her acting abilities now that she has a strong resume thanks to Mimi.
Advertisement

One of the current favourite Bollywood actresses is Kriti Sanon. The diva has had a very successful year, and her work in Mimi has earned her many accolades. She is doing all in her power to hone her acting abilities now that she has a strong resume thanks to Mimi. For her upcoming production, Kriti has already started acting classes and conversation and language coaching under the direction of renowned director Anurag Kashyap.

Speaking of this project, close insiders claim that Anurag Kashyap has created one of the most badass female characters in Hindi film history. The source continues “The retribution Kriti Sanon’s heroine unleashes in this very moving movie is unlike anything before seen on cinema. It has unmatched raw power “. Producing the movie in question is actor Nikhil Dwivedi, who previously worked as a producer on the multi-women drama Veere Di Wedding, which was a financial success.

Kill Bill, a cult classic Hollywood movie, was allegedly remade for this movie, however director Anurag Kashyap has consistently disputed this. When questioned, his enigmatic response was, “It is an original.” The movie’s filming begins in November 2022.

Speaking of Kriti Sanon’s career, she is working on a number of intriguing projects. Her next films are Bhediya, starring Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read

Kriti Sanon comes out to her dwarf fan’s defense
Kriti Sanon comes out to her dwarf fan’s defense

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has a sizable fan base and is frequently...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story