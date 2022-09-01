Kriti Sanon claims that Aditya Roy Kapur would look good with her

Kriti Sanon discussed her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Karan Johar mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party.

Kriti Sanon discussed her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, During her appearance on season 7 of Koffee With Karan.

The following guests in Karan Johar’s seventh season of Koffee With Karan will be actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Together, the pair made their Bollywood debut in 2014’s Heropanti.

There are various surprises, amusing remarks, and juicy rumours as Tiger and Kriti sit on the couch with Karan. The manifestation game has been popular on Koffee With Karan S7, as we are all aware.

From Sidharth Malhotra to Ananya Panday, celebrities haven’t held back while revealing the identities of their crushes. She asked who Kriti would “look well” with, and Aditya Roy Kapur was her response.

During a point in the episode, show host Karan Johar mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party. Karan said, “Kriti you have been single for a while now, Is there anybody. There was rumours, I mean it came from…somewhere in my party that Ohh Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur look so good together. We caught the canoodling in a corner, as in chatting.” Responding to this, Kriti, said: “We do look good together but you know me, I don’t canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.”

Karan further asked, “they all were like you two really look fantastic together, so what’s the programme there?” Kriti replied saying, “I feel like he is a really nice guy. He is good looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other. There’s not been anything else.”

Aditya Roy Kapur appears to be Bollywood’s ideal leading man. In this episode, it was revealed that Sanon and Kapur also had a great time at Karan’s party, in addition to the earlier revelations that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spent some quality time at the party.

By mentioning that she has been flirting lately, Sanon also made a clue. We are now debating which pairing is superior.

Kriti will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in “Ganpath: Part One.” The next action thriller is scheduled to premiere in theatres on December 25, 2022.

In addition, she will co-star with Kartik Aaryan in the movie “Shehzada,” set for release on February 10, 2022. She also has the movies “Adipurush,” starring south actor Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, and the horror comedy “Bhediya,” starring Varun Dhawan.