Kriti Sanon comes out to her dwarf fan’s defense

A dwarf fan of the actress was seen taking pictures with her, although few people noticed the dwarf’s little stature. Comments like “Height to dekh iski (Look at his height),” were heard. Kriti then called out the person and said, “Aise mat bolo (Don’t say like this)”. The actor sat down to hold the dwarf man’s phone and clicked the selfie.

After watching the video, internet users praised Kriti Sanon’s gesture. She is polite, modest, and industrious, according to one fan, who also added, “She is unusual to see a film star these days who is so humble and sincere.” Fans appreciate how grounded and humble she is.

Kriti recently made headlines, when she bagged the best actress award for Mimi at the 67th Filmfare Awards. On receiving the award, she told, “To any boy and any girl who’s been told ki yeh bohot bada sapna hai, itne bade sapne mat dekho, pure nahi hote.. ya contacts ke bina na yaha pe kuch nahi hota hai, it doesn’t matter where you come from, it doesn’t matter who your parents are, what your surname is.”

She also added, “It might take you a little longer, it’s taken me 8 years, it might take you a little longer, the journey might be a little tougher but just believe in yourself, keep working, keep getting better at what you do, keep learning and I promise you that you will get there, and when you do, it will be worth it because it will be your journey. So never let anyone tell you your dream is too big… so here’s to big dreams.”

Kriti will next be seen in Om Raut’s mythological epic Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, on the job front. She has ‘Shehzada’ with Kartik Aaryan as well.