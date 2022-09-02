Kriti Sanon discusses her “weirdest” workout experience

Kriti Sanon is a huge fitness fanatic.

Kriti Sanon is a huge fitness fanatic. The actor frequently posts excerpts from her training journals on her Instagram account. Kriti’s Instagram feed is full of fitness inspiration, whether it’s dropping the extra kilogrammes after the holidays or returning to the gym after days of travelling. Kriti has been photographed wearing athleisure while leaving her gym or going to her fitness class in Mumbai a few occasions.

Meanwhile, Actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff were the latest guests on Thursday morning’s episode of Koffee With Karan. On the show, Karan asked them a bunch of questions about their dating lives and career trajectories. Kriti and Tiger made their debuts with Heropanti in 2014.

Through the comedy-drama Mimi (2021), Sanon reconnected with filmmakers Laxman Utekar and Dinesh Vijan, which proved to be a watershed moment in her career. It was an adaptation of the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, which starred her in the eponymous character of an aspiring actress who becomes a surrogate mother.

Sanon’s next film was Abhishek Jain’s comedy Hum Do Hamare Do, which she co-produced with Vijan and debuted on Disney+ Hotstar. Her first release in 2022 was Bachchhan Paandey, her second collaboration with Kumar.

Sanon will work with Shroff again in Vikas Bahl’s action flick Ganapath, and Dhawan will appear in the horror comedy Bhediya. She will appear as Janaki in Om Raut’s Adipurush (2023), with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

