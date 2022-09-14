Kriti Sanon enjoying family holiday with Manish Malhotra in Monaco 

Kriti Sanon posted Instagram photos from her trip to Monaco.

She was with her family and friends. Her younger sister Nupur Sanon is also in the photos.

Kriti’s next movie is Bhediya with Varun Dhawan.

Kriti Sanon took a flight to Europe for a well-earned vacation with her family and professional acquaintances. On Wednesday, Kriti posted photos from her trip to Monaco to Instagram. Her sister Nupur Sanon, parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Aasif Ahmed, and Adrian Jacobs were all shown in the photos.

Her friend Aasif shot a photo with her and Adrian in one of the images, with tourists in the background. She posted a family photo of herself standing next to her father. She wore white shoes with a green outfit. On a clear day, with the ocean in the background, her parents posed for the camera in another image.

She captioned her pictures, “Dear Monaco, You’re a pretty woman !!” One of her fans commented, “So beautiful pic.” Another fan wrote, “Enjoy your trip.” Other fan wrote, “You guys look so gorgeous.”

Along with Manish Malhotra, many followers left heart-shaped emoticons on her post.

Kriti Sanon’s younger sister is Nupur Sanon. She is a singer who made her acting debut in the music video for Filhall by B Praak opposite Akshay Kumar.

Kriti most recently appeared with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in Bachchhan Paandey. The movie did poorly at the box office. She is now working on four movies, the first of which is Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and the second is Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. These two will both be available later this year.

