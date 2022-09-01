Karan Johar wanted to cast Kriti Sanon before Kiara Advani in Lust Stories.

She declined, though, since her mother Geeta Sanon did not approve of the film.

The actress will soon be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Ganapath and Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada.

Kriti Sanon recently graced the latest episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan S7 with Tiger Shroff.

In the meantime, KJo claimed that he was particularly interested on casting Kriti Sanon and that he had first proposed to direct Kriti before Kiara Advani in the 2018 Netflix anthology film Lust Stories.

Now, Kriti opened up and revealed that she has said no to a few roles because of her mother. Further, talking about why she said no to Lust Stories. Kriti said: “My mom said no to your (Karan Johar) role because she was not comfortable with the nature of the script, given the focus of it was only on sensual scenes. That is why she said better not to do it. She said if it was a 20-minute scene in the whole movie it would have been fine, but it was a 20-minute movie only focusing on orgasm.” She added: “I come from a middle-class family and for them, controversial themes like these can be a little shocking. But I don’t always ask my mother.”

Kriti Sanon was most recently spotted in the movie Bachchhan Paandey with Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi.

It is an official remake of the South Korean movie A Dirty Carnival from 2006, which served as the inspiration for the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda.

The actress will soon be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in Ganapath. After the 2014 Bollywood debut they made with the film Heropanti, this is their second endeavour together.

Alongside Kartik Aaryan, Kriti will appear in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, an adaptation of the 2020 Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Sunny Singh are also in Kriti’s other film, Adipurush.