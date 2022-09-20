Kriti Sanon is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses.

Since her first role, the actress has never failed to turn heads with her beautiful looks.

The Heropanti actress checked into a hotel in France with her parents and sister Nupur Sanon last week.

Since then, she has been posting pictures and videos of the places she is visiting. On Monday night, Kriti Sanon released a new album with photos from places like the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland that are popular with tourists. Her sister, Nupur Sanon, and her parents, Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon, were in the pictures.

Kriti posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram on Monday with the caption “Bonjour,” which is French for “hello.” She wrote #FranceDiaries in the hashtag field (butterfly emoji). In the first photo, the actor was posing in front of the Eiffel Tower while a cloudy sky was in the background.

She also showed a picture of her family with the skyline of Paris in the background. Kriti also went to Disneyland while she was in Paris. The actor was seen jumping in front of a banner for Disneyland Paris. In France, she also went to local cafes.

One of her fans said about her travel diaries, “Most beautiful actress ever.” Another fan wrote, “The Eiffel Tower is Kriti’s favourite thing.” (The Eiffel Tower is only slightly taller than Kriti.) A lot of her fans sent her family heart emojis.

Kriti Sanon is working on almost half a dozen projects right now. Rohit Dhawan’s movie Shehzada, in which she stars with Kartik Aaryan, just wrapped up filming. She also has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff.

She recently met with Hansal Mehta, who directed Scam 1992, to talk about working together in the future. The biggest of the bunch is Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and was directed by Om Raut. It is a mythological epic that is based on the Ramayana and will come out in the second week of January. The creators have planned to start their big marketing campaign on October 3, most likely with a sneak peek. As for Nupur Sanon, she does more than just act. She is in a couple of feature films that are set to come out in the next year.

