Kriti Sanon is a brilliant actress. Kriti has shown her acting chops in Bareilly ki Barfi (2017), Dilwale (2015), and Lukka Chuppi (2019). Adipurush is one of the actress’s next films. Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Prabhas star. The epic Ramayana inspired Adipurush. Om Raut, director of Adipurush, said the teaser and first poster would be released on Oct. 2, 2022.

Om Raut: “Enjoy our beautiful adventure! On Oct. 2, we’ll release the Adipurush teaser and first poster. Bank of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP Adipurush opens in IMAX and 3D on January 12, 2023.” Kriti, who plays Janaki, revealed her joy online. Mimi actress Instagrammed: “Overjoyed! It’s happening…can’t wait for you to see it!”

Prabhas plays Raghava, Saif Lankesh, and Sunny Singh Lakshman in Adipurush. T-Series Films and Retrophiles produce a Hindi-Telugu film. Adipurush will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and other Indian and international languages on 12 January 2023.

Kriti has various films in development besides Adipurush. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress will next appear in Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff, the horror-comedy Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

