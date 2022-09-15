Kriti Sanon shares glimpses of her Europe vacay

The actress has consistently drawn attention to herself with her stunning appearance since making her acting debut.

The Sanon family can be seen touring the city in a new video that she recently posted on her Instagram account.

It also featured a few pictures of Kriti relaxing on her vacation by herself.

The Heropanti actress has been posting images and videos of the locations she has been exploring while on vacation in France with her parents, sister, and brother.

She included heart emoticons along with the word “Amour” when sharing the post. Varun Sharma left a comment on her post saying, “Comeeee Backkkk Soooonnn,” and a follower said, “Well we want some solo images & vlogs too,” in response to her desire for some solo photos.

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon shared a bunch of pictures featuring her parents, sister Nupur Sanon, ace designer Manish Malhotra and other friends. In the captions, she wrote, "Dear Monaco, You're a pretty woman !!" followed by a love-struck and heart emoticon.

Kriti Sanon has roughly half a dozen projects in the works at the moment. Recently, she filmed with Kartik Aaryan for Rohit Dhawan’s film Shehzada. She also had Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan and Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. She recently spoke with Hansal Mehta, the director of Scam 1992, to discuss a potential future partnership. The biggest of the bunch is Adipurush, which was also co-written by Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan and directed by Om Raut. In the second week of January, a mythological epic based on the Ramayana will be released. The producers intended to launch their extensive marketing effort on October 3rd, probably with a sneak peek.

