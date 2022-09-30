Kriti Sanon to wake up early in the morning for THIS reason

Since Kriti Sanon’s Mimi won her multiple honours, she hasn’t looked back.

She’s promoting Bhedhiya and Adipurush.

Fans may witness Kriti working day and night to meet deadlines.

In a recent Instagram post, the Heropanti actress disclosed that she set an alarm for 7 AM today to promote Adipurush. The film’s first teaser and poster will be presented on October 2 at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar will attend the event. Om Raut verified it two days ago. He tweeted, “Our amazing adventure is yours to adore!” On Oct. 2, we’ll release the #AdipurushTeaser and first poster. Bank of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP #Adipurush in IMAX & 3D on January 12, 2023! He posted Kriti and Prabhas photos.

We wonder whether Kriti posted this Instagram story to promote her trip to Ayodhya today. Or a big film announcement? Time will tell.

National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut directs Adipurush. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh star. According to Outlook, ‘Adipurush’ is based on the epic Ramayana and shows virtue prevailing over evil. This event will take place in Uttar Pradesh, the birthplace of Lord Ram. Poster and trailer will represent film’s magnitude.

T-Series and Retrophiles will release ‘Adipurush’ on January 12, 2023.

