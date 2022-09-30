Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon to wake up early in the morning for THIS reason

Kriti Sanon to wake up early in the morning for THIS reason

Articles
Advertisement
Kriti Sanon to wake up early in the morning for THIS reason

Kriti Sanon to wake up early in the morning for THIS reason

Advertisement
  • Since Kriti Sanon’s Mimi won her multiple honours, she hasn’t looked back.
  • She’s promoting Bhedhiya and Adipurush.
  • Fans may witness Kriti working day and night to meet deadlines.
Advertisement

Since Kriti Sanon’s Mimi won her multiple honours, she hasn’t looked back. She’s promoting Bhedhiya and Adipurush. Both films star her. Fans may witness Kriti working day and night to meet deadlines.

In a recent Instagram post, the Heropanti actress disclosed that she set an alarm for 7 AM today to promote Adipurush. The film’s first teaser and poster will be presented on October 2 at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar will attend the event. Om Raut verified it two days ago. He tweeted, “Our amazing adventure is yours to adore!” On Oct. 2, we’ll release the #AdipurushTeaser and first poster. Bank of Sarayu, Ayodhya, UP #Adipurush in IMAX & 3D on January 12, 2023! He posted Kriti and Prabhas photos.

We wonder whether Kriti posted this Instagram story to promote her trip to Ayodhya today. Or a big film announcement? Time will tell.

Kriti Sanon

National award-winning filmmaker Om Raut directs Adipurush. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh star. According to Outlook, ‘Adipurush’ is based on the epic Ramayana and shows virtue prevailing over evil. This event will take place in Uttar Pradesh, the birthplace of Lord Ram. Poster and trailer will represent film’s magnitude.

T-Series and Retrophiles will release ‘Adipurush’ on January 12, 2023.

Also Read

Kriti Sanon says she’s ‘beyond excited’ as Adipurush’s teaser will release on Oct 2
Kriti Sanon says she’s ‘beyond excited’ as Adipurush’s teaser will release on Oct 2

Kriti Sanon is a brilliant actress. Kriti has shown her acting chops...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
David Gold dies at age of 86
David Gold dies at age of 86
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Stephen Amell Returning as Green Arrow for Final Season of 'The Flash'
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco are mourning
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
King Carl makes important predictions for Sweden in 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan 
Shah Rukh Khan's response to fan comparing his body to Hrithik Roshan 
Shanaya Kapoor’s H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag - See Pictures
Shanaya Kapoor’s H&M jacket and Bottega Veneta Jodie bag - See Pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story