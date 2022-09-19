Kriti Sanon’s French holiday includes Disneyland, Eiffel Tower visits

Kriti Sanon is currently in Europe for a long vacation with her family and friends.

Kriti Sanon is an Indian actress who appears predominantly in Hindi films. She made her acting debut with the Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine in 2014.

Kriti Sanon is on a long vacation with her family and friends in Europe right now. On Monday, Kriti went on Instagram and posted pictures from her trip to France. She showed glimpses of places like the Eiffel Tower and Disneyland that are popular with tourists. Her sister, Nupur Sanon, and her parents, Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon were in the pictures.

Kriti posted photos on Instagram on Monday with the caption “Bonjour,” which is French for “hello.” She wrote #FranceDiaries in the hashtag field (butterfly emoji). In the first photo, the actor was posing in front of the Eiffel Tower while a cloudy sky was in the background. She also showed a picture of her family with the skyline of Paris in the background. The actor also posted a photo of her jumping in front of a banner for Disneyland Paris.

