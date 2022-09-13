KRK says he lost 10kg in 10 days, ‘survived only on water’ in jail

The actor and self-described film critic Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, recently made his Twitter comeback after serving time in jail.

Declaring, “I am back for my vengeance.”

After “surviving with only water” for 10 days while he was in jail, Kamaal provided an update on Twitter on Tuesday and claimed to have dropped weight.

Kamaal R Khan’s most recent tweet, which was about his health and elicited a variety of responses from Twitter users, came days after a message from the actor-turned-verified critic’s Twitter account claimed that he was being tortured and was receiving threats to his life. On Tuesday, Kamaal tweeted, “I was surviving with only water for 10 days in lockup. So, I have lost 10kg weight.”

One person reacted to KRK’s tweet, and said, “How is that medically even possible? Even with enormous labour and only drinking water, it is impossible to lose 10kg in 10 days. Be it muscle mass or even fat, it is not possible.” Another one seemed to agree, “10 din me 10 kilo (10kg in 10 days), is it even possible?” One Twitter user wondered if she too could follow in KRK’s footsteps and achieve similar results. She tweeted, “Can I lose 10kg weight in 10 days by only drinking water?”

KRK was detained in connection with two separate cases: a molestation allegation filed against him at the Versova police station in 2021 and a case involving allegedly offensive tweets about actor Akshay Kumar and director Ram Gopal Verma in 2020. Police in the 2020 case said that KRK’s tweets were communal and that he specifically targeted Bollywood actors. He claimed in his bail request that no crime had been committed and that the tweets in question were simply his opinions on the movie Laxmii Bomb (also known as Laxmii).