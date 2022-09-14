Advertisement
Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project

WATCH: What Kubra Khan says about playing bold characters

  • Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress.
  • Drama serials like Sinf-e-Aahan and Jo Bichar Gaye received praise for the actors’ phenomenal acting as well as the content.
  • She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Sang-e-Mar Mar, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.
Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. She was born on 16th June 1993 in Multan, Punjab, Pakistan. She has played roles in many Pakistani dramas and films and named herself among the top showbiz actresses.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Sang-e-Mar Mar, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and many more.

Fans of the celebs were thrilled to see them give off army feelings with their perfect salutes, while one missed her cue. The amusing video is making the rounds on the internet. Everyone laughed out loud at the rib-tickling video.

Drama serials like Sinf-e-Aahan and Jo Bichar Gaye were praised for both the plot and the performers’ outstanding acting. Unexpectedly, Chahour for Jo Bichar Gaye and Khan for Sinf-e-Aahan both had real army training for their parts, which helped them represent their characters flawlessly.

