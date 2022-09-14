Kubra Khan recalls Sinf e Aahan moments on the set of her new project

Upcoming drama ‘Jannat Say Agay’ casts Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed and Ramsha Khan
Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Talha Chahour, Kubra Khan and Ramsha Khan to star...
Kubra Khan is a stunning and talented Pakistani actress. She was born on 16th June 1993 in Multan, Punjab, Pakistan. She has played roles in many Pakistani dramas and films and named herself among the top showbiz actresses.
She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Sang-e-Mar Mar, Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, and many more.
Fans of the celebs were thrilled to see them give off army feelings with their perfect salutes, while one missed her cue. The amusing video is making the rounds on the internet. Everyone laughed out loud at the rib-tickling video.
Drama serials like Sinf-e-Aahan and Jo Bichar Gaye were praised for both the plot and the performers’ outstanding acting. Unexpectedly, Chahour for Jo Bichar Gaye and Khan for Sinf-e-Aahan both had real army training for their parts, which helped them represent their characters flawlessly.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.