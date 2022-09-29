Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt birthday wish for Inaaya

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya turns 5 today.

She is one of the most loved star kids on B-Town.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is one of the most loved star kids on B-Town.

Her fans eagerly await the release of her charming social media photos and videos because of how adorable she is. Inaaya turns 5 today, and her family members have been sending birthday greetings to the young girl.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a sweet message for “princess” Inaaya this morning. The sweetest birthday message just came from Kunal Kemmu, who wrote a heartfelt letter for his daughter.

On Instagram, Kunal Kemmu posted the cutest throwback image of him and infant Inaaya. Inaaya can be seen grinning at Kunal as he looks fondly at his daughter in the photo.

In his caption, Kunal wrote how five years went by so quickly, and that Inaaya grew up too fast. “Happy Birthday my Inni boo 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back,” he wrote.

In a short period of time, the cute post received more than 80k likes. Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma added heart emojis to their reactions to the adorable post.

Inaaya’s aunt Saba Pataudi commented, “Happy 5th Birthday to Our baby girl! Yours Soha n definitely My Jaan.”

As Inaya prepared to celebrate her fifth birthday, Soha Ali Khan posted a cute photo of her. Inaaya appears ecstatic in the photo, and the birthday decorations were obvious.