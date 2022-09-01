Advertisement
date 2022-09-01
Kylie Jenner criticizes TikToker for calling her ‘relatable’

Kylie Jenner criticizes TikToker for calling her ‘relatable’

  • A TikTok user accused beauty mogul Kylie Jenner.
  • The 25-year-old star of the Kardashians responded to the TikToker’s claim.
  • The video received a huge amount of backlash online.
A TikTok user accused beauty mogul Kylie Jenner of making an excessive effort to be relatable while marketing her new makeup brand, and Jenner responded to the criticism with a far stronger response.

The 25-year-old star of the Kardashians responded to the TikToker’s claim that she faked her “relatability” to raise her profile after she included one of her line of Kylie Cosmetics’ newest lip products in a new video.

After TikTok user @plasticchandler criticized Jenner for getting into her car simply to film her makeup review and said that her review was “very curated to the aesthetic of an influencer,” the video received a huge amount of backlash online.

He remarked, “Emma Chamberlain would publish this.” “And I just find it fascinating because, well, you know, girl, you’re a billionaire. When you reside in a multimillion dollar home, why are you reviewing lip kits in your car? ”

He described her video as “cringe,” and went on to say that because the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole “never lived a regular” life, they had to adopt the characteristics of influencers in order to appear as though they “can relate” to other people.

Jenner commented on @plasticchandler’s video in response to his assertions, saying. “It’s not actually that subtle or planned. I spent five minutes creating this video. Yes, I still drive and go about my daily business.

On TikTok, Jenner’s video has received over 9.5 million views and hundreds of comments.

