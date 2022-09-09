Kylie Jenner says her son’s legal name is still Wolf, but she isn’t ready to share his new name

Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner spoke about her baby son on “The Late Late Show”

James Corden asked, “What do you call him?”.

Kylie coyly replied, “You know,” leading the host to joke, “Well, that’s not a good name”.

Kylie Jenner is keeping her baby son’s new name a secret!

During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday night, Kylie, 25, and mum Kris Jenner discussed her 7-month-old baby, whom Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott.

“We haven’t officially changed the name,” Kylie explained. “His passport says Wolf, but that’s not going to be his name; we’re just waiting.”

“I mean, how long do we have to wait?” host James Corden inquired.

Kris, 66, playfully asked her youngest child, “So we’ve been calling him Andy for nothing?” The audience laughed.

Although her son’s name has not yet been formally changed, Kylie Cosmetics founder added, “We don’t call him Wolf,” to which Corden, 44, asked, “Well, what do you call him?”

“You know…” Kylie teased, prompting the late-night host to retort, “Well, that’s not a nice name; you can’t call him ‘You Know.'”

Kylie, who has a 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, 31, then revealed that there is a name but that “we’re just not ready to announce yet.”

“Travis loves to occasionally… one day, he’ll be like, ‘Oooh, this name’s kinda good,’ and change it again,” she added, “so we’re just not officially probably going to change it till…”

Kris interjected and completed the statement, “He’s 21.”

Corden acknowledged that they are not yet ready to discuss the name publicly, but that they should “zone in on one,” to which Kylie responded, “We have.”

“Is it still an animal?” inquired the father of three, to which Kylie replied, “No.”

“There’s a major exclusive!” said Corden.

Stormi became a big sister on February 2nd, one day after her daughter’s fourth birthday, when Kylie gave birth to her baby boy.

It wasn’t long before Kylie and Scott’s son made his own headlines. On February 11, Kylie revealed the name of her one-week-old son, Wolf Webster, on her Instagram Story.

According to his birth certificate, he also had a special middle name: Jacques, a reference to Scott’s real name, Jacques Webster.

