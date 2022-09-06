The film raked in over Rs 50 crore of its total collection in its first week.

Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha,” which has been in theatres for four weeks, is finally wrapping up with a total take of about Rs 60 crore nett.

The movie, which made over Rs 50 crore of its total take in its first week, tragically was unable to maintain the numbers at the box office. The movie made an estimated Rs 6.40 crore in its second week before seeing a dramatic fall in ticket sales. In week three, it brought in an additional Rs 1.57 crore, and it ended its box office run with an estimated Rs 30 lakh.

The release of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s “Brahmastra,” which is anticipated to bring in big cash this weekend, will clear theatres.

The film’s creators have been releasing character posters in order to maintain the anticipation and buzz before the trailer’s release. In the epic movie based on renowned author Kalki’s classic work, “Ponniyin Selvan,” director Mani Ratnam on Sunday unveiled the posters for actors Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar, Rahman as Madurantakan, and Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi.

Additionally, the production company presented the Vanathi character poster featuring actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

The early years of prince Arulmozhi Varman, afterwards known as the famous Raja Raja Chozhan, are the focus of the movie, the first act of which is set to premiere on September 30.

