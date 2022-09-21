Laila Zuberi shares her cute childhood love story

Laila Zuberi has been acting in Pakistani dramas for many years.

Laila is still the same diva, and we frequently see her on television.

She is married to an army officer, which hindered her career back then.

Laila Zuberi has been acting in Pakistani dramas for many years. She played a role in many people’s formative years. When she made her PTV debut, she was well-known for both her beauty and talent. Laila is still the same diva, and we frequently see her on television. She is married to an army officer, which also hindered her career while she was acting as a leading lady in dramas back then.

Tariq Zuberi, Laila’s cousin, is her husband. Laila was only completing her matriculation when he proposed to her, and they were both second cousins. It was decided that the wedding would happen after she completed her bachelor’s, but at her husband’s request, it was postponed, and they wed after she completed her high secondary.

The couple appeared as guests, where Tariq Zuberi told the tale of their early romance. He admitted that he fell in love with her right away when he held her for the first time as a babay when he was a small child. Laila said that because of his affection for her, his acquaintances have occasionally referred to him as Majnu Zuberi.

