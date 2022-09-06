Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have sparked up breakup rumours

Modi had announced on July 14 that he was dating the Main Hoon Na star.

Nearly two months after Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and IPL founder Lalit Modi made their relationship public, rumours circulated that the couple had already broken up.

There are two main reasons, in the opinion of online users, why Sen and Modi may no longer be together. In addition to changing his Instagram bio, Modi also deleted his Sen. Dipak Misra-starring profile image.

Soon after the disclosure, Modi updated his Instagram bio to include: “finally beginning a new life with my lawless companion. I adore you, Sushmita Sen “. However, the aforementioned line’s removal gave rise to the split speculations.

On July 14, Modi revealed his relationship with the Main Hoon Na actor.

The billionaire said, “Just back in London from a dizzying worldwide tour of Maldives, Sardinia with the families – not to mention my better-looking partner, Sushmita Sen,” alongside photos from their “romantic break” on Instagram.

He went on to say, “A fresh start, at last, a new life. beyond the moon. Marriage is not a given when you are in love. However, one will take place by the grace of God. We just got together, like I just said.”

The fact that Sen had been spotted with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl was thought to be another factor in the couple’s breakup, according to online commenters. On the birthday of Sen’s mother Subhra Sen, the ex-couple was seen having a celebration together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Rohman had also sent birthday wishes to Renee, Sen’s daughter, on her 23rd birthday. Shawl was acknowledged by Renee on Instagram.

Sen has received abusive remarks implying that the winner of the Beauty Pageant was dating Modi “for his money.” The 46-year-old actor finally broke his quiet by posting a message on Instagram.

