Odom said watching Kardashians starring his ex is a guilty pleasure

Lamar Odom watched the latest episode of The Kardashians.

He said it was hard to watch his ex go through a difficult time.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via a surrogate.

The second season of The Kardashians has debuted, and it began with Khloe Kardashian going through a difficult time in the wake of Tristan Thompson’s paternity issue. Lamar Odom, her ex, recently commented on how he felt about watching the latest episode and insisted that it has turned into a “guilty pleasure.”

Kardashian’s ex saw the recently released episode while talking to E! News and said, “It was hard for me to watch that.” He continued, “It’s always going to be hard for me to watch someone I love so much upset like that,” in reference to watching Khloe go through a difficult period. Khloe and her family members discussed Tristan having a child with Maralee Nichols in the first episode of the second season, and they also revealed that the couple was carrying the child via a surrogate.

Khloe mentioned the second child she and Tristan were expecting in the show, saying, “It’s been hanging over me like a dark cloud since December. Since my son has arrived, I can finally stop feeling down and unhappy every day and start moving forward. I get to progress and have fun. It’s almost as if I get to finish this trauma and shut that chapter.”

Lamar, who had been married to Khloe for four years until divorcing her in 2016, reaffirmed his desire for her to be content and healthy. Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom previously engaged in a social media spat over their ex, with Odo

