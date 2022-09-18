NSYNC’s Lance Bass believes Britney Spears will return to music.

The singer just emerged from a 13-year conservatorship.

Bass says she loves performing and is “back on that stage at some point”.

Advertisement

Lance Bass, a long-time friend and NSYNC heartthrob, believes Britney Spears will return to music.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone, Bass enthused that the Toxic singer isn’t done yet. “I want her to do whatever she feels comfortable with for sure,” Bass told the publication. “And yes, right now, I’m sure she’s not thinking about performing and being on set anywhere, but I know Britney, and she loves performing. She loves being an entertainer, and I see her back on that stage at some point. I don’t know if it’s anytime soon, but we all want her to make new music.”

Spears just emerged from a 13-year conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears. The singer’s father was in charge of both her financial issues and her personal life. According to the BBC, Mr Spears was suspended as conservator of her financial estate in September 2021 and will be replaced by an accountant chosen by Britney and her lawyer.

”We got a little tease with Elton John, so we want a full album. If she tours with it or not doesn’t matter. We just want the music,” Bass added. “Give us some music, girl. We’re all supporting her.”

When asked how the Gimme More singer was doing and if the two have caught up, Bass said that Spears was coping with the trauma and is surrounded by friends.

“We’re supposed to be meeting up because we’re going to hang with the kiddos at some point, but she seems super happy,” Bass said. “She’s just dealing with coming down from this traumatic experience the last 10 years of her life, and I think that takes a lot of getting used to, and probably I’m sure, going into therapy or whatever you have to do, to really get your thoughts straight about what had gone down. She’s got a lot of trauma to deal with.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement