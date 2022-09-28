Advertisement
Late Queen Elizabeth 'hated' how Meghan Markle spoke to staff

Articles
  • Queen Elizabeth was unhappy with Meghan Markle’s behavior with staff.
  • The queen had a terrible time leading up to the wedding.
  • Meghan was at the castle to test some of the foods.
According to reports, Queen Elizabeth had serious problems with Meghan Markle’s treatment of the royal staff.

In her latest book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, author Katie Nicholl made this assertion.

“Meghan was at the castle to test some of the foods, and she told one of the caterers she could taste egg,” she said to start.

She became quite agitated and said that the food was intended to be macrobiotic and vegan.

After hearing what the Duchess had said, the Queen is claimed to have suddenly entered the chamber and is reported to have given her a “severe scolding.”

The Queen is claimed to have said, “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that.”

A magazine has provided insight into the full meal, mentioning free-range chicken, a 600-person lunch, a three-course dinner, and even a specially created elderflower cake for the evening reception.

Prince Harry also joined the list after his behavior ‘upset’ the late queen during the wedding planning, so Meghan wasn’t the only one to get a talking to from her.

The queen had a terrible time leading up to the wedding, according to Ms. Nicoll. She was very dissatisfied with Harry’s behavior, some of his demands, and his methodical approach to solving problems.

The connection between them “was rather seriously affected by it all,” and “I recall her being rather distressed by how cruel Harry was being.”

