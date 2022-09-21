Lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish dismissed

Lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears has been dropped.

The judge dismissed the case with prejudice so that no one can re-file the same claim in another court.

Funny or Die said they found the video “incredibly repugnant” and deleted it immediately.

According to court records acquired by TMZ, the lawsuit alleging that Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears sexuallyabused children has been dropped.

Jane Doe, a 22-year-old woman who filed the lawsuit, asked the judge to dismiss it with prejudice so that she wouldn’t be able to resubmit the same claim in that court. According to the lawsuit, Haddish and Spears used Jane Doe and her brother John Doe in two comedic sketches that were shot while they were young.

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us,” Jane Doe said in a statement to TMZ, who first reported the news.

When the news of the lawsuit surfaced, Haddish took to Instagram to respond to the matter:

“I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now. But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it. I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can.”

The plaintiff, had stated that Haddish was a “longtime family friend” of her mother and that in 2013, when Jane Doe was 14, Haddish took her to the filming of a “sexually suggestive Subways commercial,” which Haddish allegedly claimed would help Jane Doe get on television and would be included in the teen’s film reel. Haddish allegedly showed Jane Doe how to engage in impermissible sex activities during the recording after watching a man and woman on a video.

Additionally, according to a magazine plaintiff John Doe claimed that Spears assaulted him in 2014 after Haddish informed him that he would be shooting a reel for Nickelodeon at Spears’ house. There, Haddish allegedly told Jane Doe that she required John Doe’s privacy and led him to a room where Spears started “molesting” the boy, who was 7 at the time, on camera. According to court records filed by the plaintiffs, Haddish “aided, abetted and watched Spears sexually molested a youngster” during the alleged occurrence.

A spokesperson for the website where the video was first posted, Funny or Die, reportedly said in a statement, “Funny Or Die found this video incredibly repugnant and would never make such stuff. We had no part in the ideation, creation, financing, or production of this video. It was posted to the website as user-generated content and deleted in 2018 as soon as it was discovered.

