Lea Michele receives multiple standing ovations on Broadway

Lea Michele is open about coping with criticism from her “Glee” co-stars

Lea Michele played Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl.

Audience members couldn’t stop praising her performance.

The 36-year-old received multiple standing ovations.

Lea Michele is finally playing Fanny Brice in a role of a lifetime on Broadway’s Funny Girl, and as per a magazine, managed to garner multiple standing ovations during her run on-stage.

The 36-year-old Glee star made her Broadway debut at New York City’s August Wilson Theatre, where she was joined by closest friend and fellow Broadway star Jonathan Groff, as well as Spring Awakening costars John Gallagher Jr. and Gideon Glick.

According to accounts, Michele’s performance as the renowned Fanny Brice wowed the audience so much that she received four standing ovations before the intermission, with two more in the second act.

Eye witness accounts also shared how audience members couldn’t stop praising Michele’s performance, with one even being overheard saying: “She’s the greatest star alright… I’m going to need to come back this Friday and see it again.”

