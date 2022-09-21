Lee Jung-jae discontinues his activities after being COVID

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Lee Jung-jae, the Emmy Award-winning actor for Netflix’s Squid Game, cancelled all of his scheduled activities after testing positive for COVID-19.

On September 21, Allkpop stated that Lee agency confirmed the actor’s positive COVID-19 test.

The actor’s agency issued a statement about a situation and said that “Actor took a PCR test, and the results were positive. As per quarantine authorities’ instructions, he has currently halted all his schedule and self-isolating at home.”

Recently, Lee attended the “74th Primetime Emmy Awards” in Los Angeles and took home the “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series” award for his performance in Netflix’s Squid Game.

On September 18, he went to the “Toronto International Film Festival” for his first film as a filmmaker Hunt which had its North American premiere there.

Emmy Awards: Lee Jung-jae, first Asian to win best drama actor
Emmy Awards: Lee Jung-jae, first Asian to win best drama actor

The South Korean won for playing the main role of Seong Gi-hun...

