Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are officially dating

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are travelling together in Italy.

A source close to the couple revealed they were seen together at Casa Cipriani earlier this month.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are advancing their ‘rumoured’ relationship.

According to reports, DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, are travelling together in Italy.

The star of the movie Don’t Look Up is in Milan with the model for the Fashion Week, according to a source close to the tinseltown’s new couple

The news of DiCaprio and Hadid’s Italian getaway comes the day after the runway queen was spotted solo in Milan.

Hadid rocked a dark jumpsuit, white crop top and sunglasses as she smiled, waved and signed autographs for fans.

Then, on Friday, Zayn Malik’s ex stunned in an all-black look during the Versace Fashion Show.

The Revenant star and Hadid were first spotted in Casa Cipriani in New York City earlier this month.

“They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other,” a source revealed.

“They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi.” Another source shared that “Gigi and Leo are the real deal.”