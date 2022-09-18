Leonardo DiCaprio labelled as a self-centered lover

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest TikTok gets million views in few hours

DiCaprio is branded selfish, lazy and downright rude by a bestfriend of one of his ex-partners.

The woman was left confused and hoping for things to change.

Leonardo DiCaprio is branded a self-centered lover, as per a bestfriend of one of his former partners.

The source told a Magazine a strange story about her friend’s time with the Titanic actor.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is selfish, lazy and downright rude. She [my friend] told me that during the act, Leo put on headphones and even started vaping!

“The woman was so confused by the situation, embarrassed and hoping for things to change.

“But Leo continues to lie there, listening to MGMT, while his “date” was left wondering what was in this for her,” the source concluded.

The news comes amid Leo’s high-profile relationship with American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

