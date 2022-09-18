Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio labelled as a self-centered lover

Leonardo DiCaprio labelled as a self-centered lover

Articles
Advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio labelled as a self-centered lover

Leonardo DiCaprio’s latest TikTok gets million views in few hours

Advertisement
  • The news comes amid Leo’s high-profile relationship with American supermodel Gigi Hadid.
  • DiCaprio is branded selfish, lazy and downright rude by a bestfriend of one of his ex-partners.
  • The woman was left confused and hoping for things to change.
Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio is branded a self-centered lover, as per a bestfriend of one of his former partners.

The source told a Magazine a strange story about her friend’s time with the Titanic actor.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is selfish, lazy and downright rude. She [my friend] told me that during the act, Leo put on headphones and even started vaping!

“The woman was so confused by the situation, embarrassed and hoping for things to change.

“But Leo continues to lie there, listening to MGMT, while his “date” was left wondering what was in this for her,” the source concluded.

The news comes amid Leo’s high-profile relationship with American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Advertisement

Also Read

Gigi Hadid’s father, has approved of her new love interest Leonardo DiCaprio
Gigi Hadid’s father, has approved of her new love interest Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid's father Mohammed Hadid has rubbished rumours that his daughter is...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story