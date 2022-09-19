Advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio may join Netflix’s series Squid Game

  • Netflix has extended the Korean series for two more seasons.
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the series, stated that “Season 2 will not feature any well-known Hollywood and if it does maybe in season 3
  • The second season of the Korean show will begin production in 2023 and premiere online in 2024.
Netflix’s critically praised series Squid Game may welcome Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to reports, Netflix has extended the Korean series for two more seasons after it became a huge sensation.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the Emmy-winning director of the programme, stated that “Season 2 will not feature any well-known Hollywood actor.” That’s not the intended scenario, and if it does, maybe in Season 3; nonetheless, for Season 2, the action takes place in Korea. Given that Leonardo DiCaprio has expressed a strong interest in “Squid Game,” perhaps we can ask him to participate if time and opportunity permit.

The second season of the Korean programme will begin production in 2023 and premiere online in 2024. Hwang indicated that the forthcoming season would see increases in production expenses and that the games that will be played in the season have been confirmed. “We will start shooting Season 2 next year and it’ll be released the following year,” Hwang added.

The first K-drama to top Netflix’s top 10 weekly most-watched TV show charts globally in 94 different countries was Squid Game, which made its Netflix debut and quickly became a worldwide sensation. According to the streaming service, Squid Game received a staggering 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first 28 days following its debut.

