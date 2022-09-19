Advertisement
date 2022-09-19
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted in a casual ensemble in New York City

Articles
  • The actor cut a low-key figure in a navy blue blazer. over a matching shirt and charcoal gray slacks.
  • The Titanic actor was leaving the restaurant Acme to head to the Amsterdam afterparty at the club Zero Bond.

Leonardo DiCaprio cut a suave figure while exiting a restaurant, on Sunday in New York City.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor made a subdued impression as he dressed for his day out in a navy blue blazer over a matching shirt and charcoal grey slacks.

He wore a low-profile all-black New York Yankees cap while walking and still managed to maintain his stylish demeanour.

In order to protect himself against COVID-19, the Titanic actor made careful to take all necessary precautions. He accessorized with a delicate gold chain and wore a face mask.

He was leaving Acme Restaurant to go to the club Zero Bond for the Amsterdam after-party.

According to the movie’s IMDb website, Amsterdam is a forthcoming movie about ‘three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.’

Only a few days had passed since DiCaprio was caught out with Gigi Hadid at a popular New York City location when he made his appearance.

In new, exclusive images obtained by source, the Inception star was seen with the model, 27, for the first time since rumours of their purported affair surfaced.

The relationship may be the Oscar winner’s first time dating a woman above the age of 25, and Gigi would be the first woman he has ever dated who is a mother.

