Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in New York after Camila shifts to new apartment
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in New York after Camila shifts to new apartment

Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in New York after Camila shifts to new apartment

Articles
Advertisement
Leonardo DiCaprio steps out in New York after Camila shifts to new apartment
Advertisement
  • Leonardo DiCaprio walked the streets of New York.
  • The 47-year-old actor is rumored to be looking for a new girlfriend.
  • He split from Camila Morrone, 25, just after her birthday in July.
Advertisement

After splitting from his 25-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in good spirits as he walked the streets of New York City on Saturday.

The 47-year-old Academy Award winner looked sharp while talking with a male friend who was dressed entirely in black while wearing a simple white t-shirt and khaki shorts.

He was disguised by a face mask, sunglasses, and a white baseball cap.

Camila and DiCaprio split up just after her birthday in July, which led to online jokes about the actor dating only women younger than 25.

Advertisement

She recently relocated into a new Malibu home, and Leonardo is rumored to be looking for a new flame.

According to sources, Leonardo has allegedly been “partying every night” since splitting up with his longtime girlfriend, spending out with his “old group and some ladies.”

Also Read

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid secretly dating?
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid secretly dating?

The couple's extramarital relationship was exposed by a source. Gigi is to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story