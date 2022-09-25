Leslie Grace releases more Behind the scenes from shelfed ‘Batgirl’

Leslie Grace share more behind-the-scenes pictures of the production.

Leslie Grace, who plays Batgirl in the DC Comics movie, continues to share more behind-the-scenes pictures of the production. Despite the project’s cancellation by Warner Bros. Discovery about two months ago.

Grace shared a TikTok on Saturday morning, and in the description, she stated, “I couldn’t resist.” The video, which is set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, features footage of Grace throughout various production stages. She can be seen recording herself with the trademark Smokey eye makeup of a Gotham hero.

Despite having finished main photography and a sizable portion of post-production, Warner Bros. Discovery formally announced in early August that it would not distribute “Batgirl.”

According to a source, the movie, which was created for an HBO Max release, would not be released theatrically or shopped around to other studios, allowing the firm to deduct the cost of the project from taxes, which was thought to be a better business option than a commercial release.

“Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie ‘Batgirl’, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland,” Grace wrote on Instagram in her first public reaction to the news of the film’s cancellation.

Her message was accompanied by more behind-the-scenes footage from the film. “I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan Thank you for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, ‘my own damn hero!’ Batgirl for life.”

